Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
  • TRS 97
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Kejriwal Won Delhi in 2015 by Misleading People, This Time He Will Fail: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah was addressing a gathering at the 'Jeet Ki Goonj' event held in the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kejriwal Won Delhi in 2015 by Misleading People, This Time He Will Fail: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters during a Nukkad Sabha for the Delhi polls at Mustafabad in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah claimed on Saturday that Arvind Kejriwal had won the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls by "misleading people", but this time he would fail.

"He (Kejriwal) had won the 2015 election by misleading the public. What happened after that? What happened in Varanasi, Punjab, Haryana? They lost and he will fail in Delhi too this time," Shah said.

"The people of Delhi have made their decision for 2020 as well. The trend is set to continue. We won 88 per cent of the booths in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," he added.

The home minister was addressing a gathering at the "Jeet Ki Goonj" event held in the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.

"When you support the BJP, you support the promise to secure the national boundaries of India. When you support the BJP, you are supporting the mission to make India a global figurehead," Shah told the gathering.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram