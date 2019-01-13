English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kejriwal Won’t Contest from Varanasi in Lok Sabha Polls, AAP to Field a ‘Strong’ Candidate
The party will, reportedly, contest on all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Goa and also on some seats in Uttar Pradesh.
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal.
Lucknow: Unlike 2014, the Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal will not be contesting from Varanasi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Instead, the party is mulling to field a ‘strong’ candidate for the seat.
The party has said that Kejriwal wants to give special focus to his state. “The AAP will contest on all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Goa. The party will contest on some seats in Uttar Pradesh. Final modalities will be worked out by February. Apart from Varanasi, the party will contest from seats in eastern and western UP, where the organisation is strong," AAP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told PTI on phone.
Singh said in Delhi his party is working on education, health, farmers, power and providing drinking water. "If we foray into national politics, then our issues will be education for all, free education to economically weaker sections of the society, ending unemployment and implementing the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission," Singh said.
On a recent statement made by Kejriwal to not vote for the Congress in the coming Lok Sabha elections, Singh said, "Kejriwal was quoted out of context. He had said that in a meeting in the national capital that if you want to defeat the BJP, then do not waste your vote by casting it in favour of the Congress. His statement was in the context of Delhi, from where the AAP is contesting on all the seats."
(With inputs from PTI)
