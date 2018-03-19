English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kejriwal's Apology Spree Continues With Nitin Gadkari; Arun Jaitley Next
Kejriwal's apology sphere doesn't stop here, he will likely issue an apology to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.
File photo of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari expressing regret over certain statements he made against the BJP leader, who had filed a defamation suit against him, a court here was informed on Monday.
Kejriwal and Gadkari also submitted a joint application, on Monday, before the court seeking withdrawal of the defamation case filed against the AAP leader.
The application was moved before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal after Kejriwal's counsel submitted the letter in which the AAP leader has expressed regret for making statements without regard to their verifiability.
"I made certain statements, without regard to its verifiability, which seem to have hurt you and therefore you have filed a defamation case against me. I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same," the letter written on March 16 said.
Gadkari had moved the court against Kejriwal for allegedly defaming him by including his name in the Aam Aadmi Party's list of "India's most corrupt". Kejriwal had earlier tendered an apology to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for having levelled unfounded allegations related to involvement in drugs trade against him, following which the latter too decided to withdraw the court case against him.
According to sources Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's apology to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley could come in the next date of hearing of the case. Jaitley had in 2015 filed a criminal defamation complaint against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai over their comments over the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) controversy, seeking their prosecution for offences that entail a punishment of up to two years in jail. A civil defamation suit has also been filed by Jaitley before the Delhi High Court in relation to the matter seeking Rs 10 crore in damages.
Kejriwal has drawn flak from within the party and outside for his step but AAP leaders say it is a strategy by the legal team to shed court cases, in which the party convenor is mired.
Kejriwal's apology sphere doesn't stop here, he will likely issue an apology to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.
