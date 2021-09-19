Kejriwal's Big Push in Poll-bound Uttarakhand: Jobs, Unemployment Allowance, Quota

Uttarakhand Elections 2022

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced jobs for the youth, unemployment allowance of Rs 5000 a month for one unemployed member of the family and 80% reservation of jobs both in the government and private sector for the youth of Uttarakhand in a big push ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference in Haldwani, the chief minister made six announcements addressing the issue of unemployment and distress migration in the state. The ‘ biggest problem’ in Uttarakhand is ‘distress migration’, the chief minister said adding that Uttarakhand is now called ‘palayan pradesh’ and the youth in the state are extremely unhappy. Taking a dig at the ruling BJP in the state, Kejriwal said, “So if you give the vote to the BJP, every month you will get a new CM, and if you give the vote to the AAP, you will get a stable CM for five years who will provide jobs to the youth." Recently, the BJP had replaced sitting chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat with Pushkar Singh Dhami. Incidentally, this was the second time that BJP replaced its sitting chief minister in the state this year with Trivendra Singh Rawat giving way to Tirath Singh Rawat earlier this year.

The chief minister made six announcements elaborating on the promise of job creation for the youth of the state. “If the AAP forms the government in Uttarakhand, every unemployed youth will be provided with employment, for as long as employment has not been provided, one member of the family will be given Rs 5000 rupees a month which may be called an unemployment allowance, 80% of jobs in both government and private sector will be reserved for the people of Uttarakhand, one lakh government jobs will be created within six months of forming the government," Kejriwal said.

The remaining two of the six are creating a job portal on the lines of the one by the AAP government in Delhi which brought together job providers and job seekers and, the creation of a ministry to tackle employment and distress migration. Elaborating on the tasks of the new ministry proposed to be created, the chief minister said that it would create employment opportunities, take necessary steps to stem the distress migration of the youth and create conditions for those migrant youth who want to return to their home state.

Further explaining how such an onerous task can be achieved, Kejriwal pointed out that 50,000 to 60,000 vacancies already exist in the government, additionally, many schools, roads, mohalla clinics will be built and underlined that the Delhi government’s job portal had attracted ten lakh advertisements. “One lakh jobs will be created within the government, the private sector has a lot of potential to create jobs, the tourism sector has infinite potential. In fact, significant infrastructure would be created for tourism, - wildlife, adventure tourism, biotechnology industry, people from across the world will come here," Kejriwal said pointing to the potential of the private sector, especially the tourism sector in the state.

Kejriwal also stressed the party’s promise of developing Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital for Hindus across the world and said that this one announcement opens the space for limitless opportunities for jobs. Repeatedly endorsing the abilities and intent of the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate of Uttarakhand, Colonel Ajay Kothiyal, Kejriwal said that ‘Kothiyal Saab’ got ten thousand jobs for the youth when he had no powers but had the wish in his heart to provide employment for the youth and therefore has the intent, the desire and also knows how to do it.

Drawing from his experience of running the Delhi government for six years to address questions about the doability of these promises when the financial health of the state is poor, Kejriwal said that governments do not lack in resources but lack in intent. “The 2019 CAG report shows that Delhi’s budget which was running losses turned into a profit-making budget in six years. CAG report says that in the entire country, it is only Delhi that has a surplus budget. What did we do? We eliminated corruption." The chief minister drew a parallel between the AAP government in Delhi, which he said arrested corruption, stemmed tax evasion, saved resources, reduced VAT from 12% to 5% before the GST regime and improved tax revenue collection from Rs 30,000 crores to Rs 60,000 crores while the other government collects revenue of Rs 60,000 crores, drains the same in corruption and then goes to the people justifying a hike in electricity rates on the back of rising coal and transportation rates and asked which is a better government.

“Similarly, Uttakhand’s finances will be put in order, corruption and evasion would be stemmed. That is why we have selected an honest man as a chief ministerial candidate," the chief minister emphasized as AAP’s campaign gathers steam in the election-bound state.

Replying to a question on whether the newly appointed office bearers would be given tickets in the upcoming assembly elections or would the ones with ‘thalis’ be rewarded, Kejriwal said that there is no ‘thali ‘ system in the party however not all office bearers would get tickets as some are also needed to run the party. The chief minister, however, gave an open call to ‘good people’ in other parties, who, he said, were ‘feeling suffocated’ to join the AAP if they, too, are fighting for a prosperous Uttarakhand, issues of electricity, water and roads. “…in other parties also there are good people who are feeling suffocated. Everyone who wants the prosperity of Uttarakhand, who wants to fight for the state’s electricity, water, roads and is honest is welcome in the AAP, leave your parties and come to AAP," the chief minister said.

Earlier, Kejriwal congratulated the people of the state on the commencement of the ‘Char Dham’ yatra. Without naming either the BJP or the Congress the chief minister said that it has been 21 years since the formation of Uttarakhand however in these 21 years, these parties, these netas have left no stone unturned in creating Uttarakhand’s misfortunes, looting the rivers, the mountains, the forests, they have looted everything that they could lay their hands on adding that the AAP, along with Colonel Ajay Kothiyal and the people of the state has drawn up a plan to rectify all that has gone wrong in Uttarakhand in 21 years in 21 months.

Kejriwal and Colonel Ajay Kothiyal later held a roadshow in Haldwani. This is Kejriwal’s second visit to the election-bound state in two months, the first one was in the second half of mid-July.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here