An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Kejriwal's Hanuman Temple Visits Not New, He Has Been Coming Since 2013, Says Priest Over Row

After the Aam Aadmi Party recorded a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, Kejriwal again paid a visit to the temple seeking divine blessings.

IANS

Updated:February 12, 2020, 8:27 AM IST
Kejriwal's Hanuman Temple Visits Not New, He Has Been Coming Since 2013, Says Priest Over Row
Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita at the Hanuman Temple. (File Image: News18/ Rupashree Nanda)

New Delhi: At a time when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's frequent visits to the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place raised quite a few eyebrows, the priest of the temple said Kejriwal had been visiting the temple ever since he took the plunge into politics.

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recorded a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, Kejriwal again paid a visit to the temple seeking divine blessings.

Speaking to IANS, the senior priest said he remembers Kejriwal coming to the temple even in 2013.

“Kejriwal has been visiting the temple since his first election. There is nothing new in him visiting the temple. He also came here before and after the 2015 assembly elections," the priest said.

On being asked if Kejriwal was a frequent visitor even before that, the priest said thousands of people visit the temple every day and it was difficult to remember everyone.

On the opposition parties playing politics over Kejriwal's visits, the priest said God does not discriminate between people.

"God does not discriminate between people. People from all parties come here. We are serving God and hence we also do not discriminate," he added.

Kejriwal was criticised by the BJP after he visited the temple on February 7, a day before Delhi went to polls.

