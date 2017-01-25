Kejriwal's Remarks on EC 'Objectionable', Says Former CEC S Y Qureshi
"Casting aspersions" on the Election Commission will work against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi said on Tuesday.
File image Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: CNN-News18)
Terming Kejriwal's remarks as "objectionable", Quraishi told CNN-News18: "Everybody has to be very careful while making comments about EC... Kejriwal's tweet is objectionable... I suppose EC will take not of it."
Quraishi, however, added that the AAP chief perhaps needs to "articulate" his argument on bribery carefully.
He could be right to an extent, he said. "These comments were loose... to a certain extent he is right as well and that is why we are debating the issue. (On bribery) perhaps he has to articulate it carefully. But casting aspersions on the EC is something that is going to work against him," Quraishi said at an event organised by the Association for Democratic Reforms here.
The former EC chief, however, made it clear that the EC can only warn and legally anyone can attack EC and get away with it as EC does not enjoy the rights of a court.
Kejriwal was recently censured by the Election Commission for his comments asking voters in Goa to take money from rival political parties but vote only for AAP.
The Aam Aadmi Party chief had on Monday told the poll panel that his remarks were aimed to contain graft and sought a review of its order to allow him to repeat the comments.
Kejriwal on Tuesday once again attacked the EC and said that by stopping him from making these remarks, the poll body was promoting corruption.
(With inputs from PTI)
