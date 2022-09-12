‘Don’t Want Your Security’: Kejriwal to Gujarat Police As They Stop Him During Visit to Auto Driver’s Home

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was stopped by the police citing security concerns while he was on his way to a auto-rickshaw driver’s house in Ahmedabad on Monday. Kejriwal, who was on a two-day visit to poll bound Gujarat, was travelling in a auto-rickshaw when he was stopped.

“I don’t need your security. I want to go to people. You are stopping me. Is this a protocol in Gujarat? Aapne toh mujhe kaid karke rakha hai (You have imprisoned me). You can not arrest me. This is arrest. Why are you not allowing to travel in auto?” Kejriwal can be heard saying in the video posted by Gujarat AAP on its Twitter handle.

Earlier today, Kejriwal accepted an auto-rickshaw driver’s invitation for a dinner at his home in Ahmedabad. The AAP chief was stopped by the police on the way which lead to a disagreement. However, he was allowed to travel to the auto driver’s house.

Kejriwal had dinner at the residence of auto-rickshaw driver named Vikram Dantani.

अहमदाबाद में ऑटो चालक विक्रमभाई दंताणी बड़े प्यार से अपने घर खाने पर लेकर गए, पूरे परिवार से मिलवाया, स्वादिष्ट खाने के साथ बहुत आदर-सत्कार दिया। इस अपार स्नेह के लिए विक्रमभाई और गुजरात के सभी ऑटो चालक भाइयों का ह्रदय से धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/SiFCZOizaW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 12, 2022

“आज Auto Drivers के साथ अहमदाबाद में सवांद हुआ विक्रमजी ने हमें अपने घर पर खाने के लिए Invitation दिया। हम इनके घर खाने पर आए, बहुत ही स्वादिष्ट भोजन था। मैंने इनके परिवार को Delhi में अपने घर खाने का निमंत्रण दिया है।” – CM @ArvindKejriwal #KejriwalRukegaNahi pic.twitter.com/Jo5yCZd1JS — AAP Gujarat । Mission2022 (@AAPGujarat) September 12, 2022

The AAP chief is making frequent trips to Gujarat where the Assembly elections are slated to be held later this year.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that Gujarat Police conducted an “illegal” raid at its office in Ahmedabad and threatened to expose the BJP, saying it has proof. However, the police have denied that any raid was conducted at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s office in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said police forcibly entered the office and carried out searches for two hours without any warrant or court order. The police team searched all computers, went through all the documents kept at the party office and interrogated people there, he claimed, news agency PTI reported.

The AAP leader further said that the party had evidence and they want to expose the BJP. The allegations come as Kejriwal landed there for a two-day visit on Sunday.

Speaking at a town hall in Ahmedabad in poll-bound Gujarat today, Kejriwal alleged that probe agencies were being used to conduct raids for “extortion” and not to end corruption.

“We are a poor party with no money. The policemen searched our office for two hours and left. They were asking our people about money. They left when we said there was no money. Today, the Ahmedabad police said no raid took place. This is surprising,” he said while commenting on the alleged raid.

“What is going on in this country? Is this how a policiya sarkar (police state) works? Police are entering any house or office without valid papers,” he questioned.

Responding to AAP’s allegations, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Kejriwal was using the new “gimmick” to divert attention from the “acts of corruption” committed by his government in the national capital.

(With PTI inputs)

