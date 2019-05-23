English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kendrapara Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kendrapara MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kendrapara MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
15. Kendrapara is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.42%. The estimated literacy level of Kendrapara is 84.94%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Baijayant Panda of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,09,300 votes which was 18.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 52.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Baijayant Panda of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,27,107 votes which was 12.93% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 51.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.53% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kendrapara was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,28,491 men, 7,26,929 women and 24 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kendrapara Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kendrapara is: 20.5042 86.416
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: केन्द्रपाड़ा, ओडिशा (Hindi); কেন্দ্রপাড়া, ওড়িশা (Bengali); केंद्रपाडा, ओडिशा (Marathi); કેન્દ્રપરા, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); கேந்த்ரபாரா, ஒடிசா (Tamil); కేంద్రపాడా, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಕೇಂದ್ರಪರ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); കേന്ദ്രപാര, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Baijayant Panda of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,27,107 votes which was 12.93% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 51.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
Kendrapara Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Santosh Kumar Das
IND
--
--
Santosh Kumar Patra
NOTA
--
--
Nota
KRPP
--
--
Srikanta Samal
SP
--
--
Rabindra Nath Behera
INC
--
--
Dharanidhar Nayak
BJP
--
--
Baijayant Panda
BJD
--
--
Anubhav Mohanty
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.53% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kendrapara was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,28,491 men, 7,26,929 women and 24 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kendrapara Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kendrapara is: 20.5042 86.416
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: केन्द्रपाड़ा, ओडिशा (Hindi); কেন্দ্রপাড়া, ওড়িশা (Bengali); केंद्रपाडा, ओडिशा (Marathi); કેન્દ્રપરા, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); கேந்த்ரபாரா, ஒடிசா (Tamil); కేంద్రపాడా, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಕೇಂದ್ರಪರ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); കേന്ദ്രപാര, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results