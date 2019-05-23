Kendrapara Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

15. Kendrapara is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.42%. The estimated literacy level of Kendrapara is 84.94%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Baijayant Panda of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,09,300 votes which was 18.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 52.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Baijayant Panda of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,27,107 votes which was 12.93% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 51.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.53% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kendrapara was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,28,491 men, 7,26,929 women and 24 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kendrapara is: 20.5042 86.416Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: केन्द्रपाड़ा, ओडिशा (Hindi); কেন্দ্রপাড়া, ওড়িশা (Bengali); केंद्रपाडा, ओडिशा (Marathi); કેન્દ્રપરા, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); கேந்த்ரபாரா, ஒடிசா (Tamil); కేంద్రపాడా, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಕೇಂದ್ರಪರ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); കേന്ദ്രപാര, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).