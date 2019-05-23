Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Keonjhar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Keonjhar MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:44 AM IST
Keonjhar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
4. Keonjhar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 48.77%. The estimated literacy level of Keonjhar is 66.53%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sakuntala Laguri of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,57,317 votes which was 14.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 40.09% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Yashbant Narayan Singh Laguri of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,26,484 votes which was 14.18% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 43.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.

Keonjhar Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RIM
--
--
Dr. Sudarshan Lohar
ABHM
--
--
Lalmohan Hansda
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BMP
--
--
Ramesh Laguri
AIFB
--
--
Prafulla Nayak
BJD
--
--
Chandrani Murmu
BSP
--
--
Durga Chandra Pingua
INC
--
--
Mohan Kumar Hembram
BJP
--
--
Ananta Nayak

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 80.54% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.49% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Keonjhar was: Sakuntala Laguri (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,91,369 men, 6,55,285 women and 29 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Keonjhar Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Keonjhar is: 21.5 85.5

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: क्योंझर, ओडिशा (Hindi); কেওনঝড়, ওড়িশা (Bengali); क्योंझर, ओडिशा (Marathi); કેઓંજહર, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); கியோன்ஜார், ஒடிசா (Tamil); క్యోంఝర్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಕಿಯೊಂಜರ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); കിയോഞ്ഹർ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

