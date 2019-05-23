Keonjhar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Keonjhar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RIM -- -- Dr. Sudarshan Lohar ABHM -- -- Lalmohan Hansda NOTA -- -- Nota BMP -- -- Ramesh Laguri AIFB -- -- Prafulla Nayak BJD -- -- Chandrani Murmu BSP -- -- Durga Chandra Pingua INC -- -- Mohan Kumar Hembram BJP -- -- Ananta Nayak

4. Keonjhar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 48.77%. The estimated literacy level of Keonjhar is 66.53%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sakuntala Laguri of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,57,317 votes which was 14.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 40.09% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Yashbant Narayan Singh Laguri of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,26,484 votes which was 14.18% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 43.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 80.54% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.49% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Keonjhar was: Sakuntala Laguri (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,91,369 men, 6,55,285 women and 29 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Keonjhar is: 21.5 85.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: क्योंझर, ओडिशा (Hindi); কেওনঝড়, ওড়িশা (Bengali); क्योंझर, ओडिशा (Marathi); કેઓંજહર, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); கியோன்ஜார், ஒடிசா (Tamil); క్యోంఝర్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಕಿಯೊಂಜರ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); കിയോഞ്ഹർ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).