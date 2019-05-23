English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Keonjhar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Keonjhar MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Keonjhar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 48.77%. The estimated literacy level of Keonjhar is 66.53%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sakuntala Laguri of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,57,317 votes which was 14.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 40.09% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
Keonjhar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RIM
--
--
Dr. Sudarshan Lohar
ABHM
--
--
Lalmohan Hansda
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BMP
--
--
Ramesh Laguri
AIFB
--
--
Prafulla Nayak
BJD
--
--
Chandrani Murmu
BSP
--
--
Durga Chandra Pingua
INC
--
--
Mohan Kumar Hembram
BJP
--
--
Ananta Nayak
