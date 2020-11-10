Keoti Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Keoti Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Keoti (केवटी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Darbhanga district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Darbhanga. Keoti is part of 6. Madhubani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.68%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.56%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,83,680 eligible electors, of which 1,51,558 were male, 1,31,870 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,66,544 eligible electors, of which 1,44,029 were male, 1,22,503 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,32,621 eligible electors, of which 1,26,389 were male, 1,06,232 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Keoti in 2015 was 216. In 2010, there were 184.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Faraz Fatmi of RJD won in this seat by defeating Ashok Kumar Yadav of BJP by a margin of 7,830 votes which was 5.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 47.14% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ashok Kumar Yadav of BJP won in this seat defeating Faraz Fatmi of RJD by a margin of 29 votes which was 0.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.11% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 86. Keoti Assembly segment of Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ashok Kumar Yadav won the Madhubani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Madhubani Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Keoti are: Jibesh Kumar (BJP), Najir Ahmad Ansari (NCP), Maskoor Ahmad Usmani (INC), Aman Kumar Jha (JAPL), Priya Ranjan Thakur (SMP), Mohammad Mahbub Alam (SDPI), Satish Kumar (RJVP), Bimlesh Kumar Thakur (IND), Mahesh Kumar Jha (IND), Mohammad Arshad Siddiqui (IND), Rangnath Thakur (IND), Saiyad Md. Mahtab Alam (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.3%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.62%, while it was 46.75% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 294 polling stations in 86. Keoti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 265. In 2010 there were 248 polling stations.

Extent:

86. Keoti constituency comprises of the following areas of Darbhanga district of Bihar: Community Development Block Keoti; Gram Panchayats Arai Birdipur, Banauli, Bharathi, Bharhulli, Hariharpur East, Hariharpur West, Harpur, Madhopur Basatwara, Kaligaon, Sadhwara, Tektar and Simri of Singhwara Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Darbhanga.

Keoti seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Keoti is 234.87 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Keoti is: 26°13'50.9"N 85°52'01.9"E.

