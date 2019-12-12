Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Kept Jharkhand's Creation Pending for Five Decades': PM Modi Attacks Cong in Poll Rally in Dhanbad

Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand, PM Modi asserted that he never cared about vote-bank politics, but have always believed in working for the welfare of people.

News18.com

Updated:December 12, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Kept Jharkhand's Creation Pending for Five Decades': PM Modi Attacks Cong in Poll Rally in Dhanbad
PM Modi in Jharkhand

Dhanbad: In a blistering attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the party had always avoided taking decisions on matters of national interest.

Addressing a poll rally here, Modi asserted that he never cared about vote-bank politics, but have always believed in working for the welfare of people.

"The Congress had deliberately kept the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute hanging for decades. Matters of national interest are secondary for them.

"They had also kept the issue of Jharkhand's creation pending for five decades. It was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government that created Jharkhand," he asserted.

Listing the achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre and the state, he said the Jal-jeevan mission, launched earlier this year, will end the water crisis, "faced by our mothers and sisters".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram