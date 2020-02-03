Take the pledge to vote

Kerala Assembly Junks Cong-led UDF Resolution Seeking Recall of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

The Assembly accepted the decision of its Business Advisory Committee not to discuss the notice for the resolution moved by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, seeking removal of the governor over his stand on the CAA.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said there was no need to seek the recall of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan just because he had a different opinion on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as the Assembly dropped an opposition UDF resolution pressing the demand.

The Assembly accepted the decision of its Business Advisory Committee (BAC) not to discuss the notice for the resolution moved by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, asking President Ram Nath Kovind to recall the governor over his stand on the CAA.

Supporting the BAC decision taken on Friday, Vijayan said, "There is no need to recall him (governor) just because he has got a different opinion. We have expressed our disagreement with him."

He also accused the opposition of trying to exploit the powers of the governor in many instances in the past. "The opposition has been pressurising the governor to perform unconstitutional tasks," Vijayan said in an apparent reference to the opposition demanding the governor not to sign the ordinance with regard to local self-government delimitation.

Chennithala said the "double standards" of the chief minister and the Left Front has been exposed. "Now it's clear that the chief minister and the Left were not genuine in their protest against the CAA. The governor had violated all democratic principles and publicly questioned the pride of the legislature," the senior Congress leader added.

The decision of the BAC was later put to vote with 74 supporting it and 36 opposing. The resolution had sought recall of the governor for "violating all democratic principles and publicly questioning the pride of the legislature".

Chennithala had accused the governor of publicly challenging the unanimous resolution passed by the Assembly against the CAA.

Khan, who had been at loggerheads with the Left government after the assembly unanimously passed an anti-CAA resolution and moved the Supreme Court challenging the law, had, however, read the reference to the citizenship law in his policy address in the House on January 29.

