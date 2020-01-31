Kerala Assembly Panel Rejects Congress Demand for Resolution Against Guv Over 'Disclaimer on CAA'

Thiruvananthapuram: The resolution by opposition Congress party against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will not be introduced in the Assembly.

The business advisory committee of the Kerala Assembly on Friday decided not to allow the demand, with parliamentary affairs minister A K Balan stating that the government did not want to set a bad precedent by moving a resolution in the House against the governor.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had given the notice for the resolution to recall the governor after he flayed the joint resolution passed by Kerala Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On Wednesday, Governor Arif Khan, while reading out the address, stated he disagreed with the part that mentions about CAA but will read it to honour the CM's wish.

"I am going to read this paragraph because the CM wants me to read this. Also, I hold the view that this does not come under policy or programme. The chief minister himself said this is the view of the government. I disagree but to honour his wish, I am reading out this paragraph," he had said.

Angered by the speech, the opposition marked their dissent. "here is a lot of anger among people on the stand taken by governor on CAA. He said that the reverberations of it will be heard in the Assembly. If it is not discussed in the Assembly, then where will it be discussed?" Chennithala asked.

He alleged that the government does not have the guts to tell things to the governor and that they should learn from West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Puducherry CM Velu Narayanasamy, who have taken tough stand against the new law. The opposition leaders accused the government of having a nexus with the governor, and said that they stood exposed.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly has already passed a resolution seeking to withdraw CAA.

