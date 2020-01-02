Kerala Assembly Resolution Against CAA Has No Legal Validity, Says Governor
Pointing out that the southern state had not been affected by partition, the Governor Khan said there are no illegal immigrants in Kerala.
Pinarayi Vijayan moved a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state Assembly on Tuesday.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said the resolution passed by the state assembly demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has no constitutional or legal validity.
The state had no role because citizenship comes under the domain of the Central government, he told reporters here.
"The resolution has no constitutional or legal validity," he added.
"Citizenship comes exclusively in the domain of the Central government. The state government has no role. So, why these people engaged in something which is a non-issue for Kerala, he asked.
Pointing out that the southern state had not been affected by partition, the Governor said there are no illegal immigrants in Kerala.
The Governor has also criticised the just concluded Indian History Congress, held in Kannur, where protests had been raised against him for his remarks on the CAA.
Khan said the History Congress has claimed that it has made some recommendations to the state government, including not to cooperate with the Centre.
The recommendations are "totally illegal" and has "criminal content", he said.
The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed the resolution becoming the first state in the country to do so.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Films of the Decade: Why The Dirty Picture Represents the Year 2011 in Hindi Cinema
- K-Pop Idols Momo and Kim Heechul Are Confirmed Dating, and Fans Can't Be Happier!
- FASTag Payments Can Be Made From UPI And Mobile Wallets Including Paytm And PhonePe
- Aayush Sharma on Ayat Being Born on Salman Khan's Birthday: Bhai Asked for a Gift
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features We Are Expecting in The Year 2020