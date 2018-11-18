Kerala BJP Leader Surendran Arrested on Way to Sabarimala Temple, Moved to Sub-Jail for 14 Days

BJP Kerala General Secretary K Surendran, who was taken into preventive custody as he tried to proceed to the Lord Ayappa Temple, was Sunday produced before a magistrate and remanded to 14-day judicial custody after he was charged with non-bailable offences.Surendran, who had 'Irrumudikettu" (holy bundle of offerings for Lord Ayyappa), was taken into custody from Nilackal Saturday night as he along with two others was on his way to the temple at Sabarimala.Surendran was asked by Superintendent of Police Yatish Chandra not to proceed towards Sabarimala but he did not heed. They were then taken into preventive custody and brought to Chittar Police Station on Saturday night.Early on Sunday, they were taken to Pathnamthitta district hospital and then produced before the Pathnamthitta judicial first class magistrate at his residence. The magistrate remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.Cases under IPC 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) and 34 IPC (acts done by several persons for furtherance of common intention) were charged against them by police.Speaking to reporters, Surendran alleged that he was assaulted by police, not given water, food and medicines. He charged that the arrest was politically motivated and a retaliatory action by the state government.Protestors had gathered in large numbers in front of the Chittar Police Station last night soon after the BJP leaders and others were brought to the police station. BJP workers had protested in front of the state secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram and across the state including Kochi, Kottayam and Kannur against the police action.The BJP is observing a "protest" day Sunday and will be blocking vehicles on highways from 10 am. Kerala had observed a 12-hour hartal against the arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi president P K Sasikala on Saturday. The Sabarimala Temple had opened for the two-month long pilgrim season on November 16.