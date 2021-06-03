Kerala BJP Leaders Under Scanner in Hawala Case After Highway Robbery Unearthed

The BJP’s Thrissur district President and Organising Secretary of Ernakulam zone, L Padmakumar was questioned by the police in connection with a hawala case linked with a highway robbery case involving an RSS worker.

Sources say that more BJP leaders likely to be questioned in the case in the coming days.

BJP Kerala President K Surendran has denied that the cash had come for the BJP and alleged that it’s a political vendetta by opponents. The case was registered after Shamjeer T, a native of Kozhikode complained that he has robbed of Rs 25 lakh on the National Highway near Kodakara in Thrissur district three days before the State election. He had claimed that the money was for a real estate deal in Kochi.

During the investigation, the police found that the money involved was Rs 3.5 crore. Money suspected to be brought in through hawala channels. A special investigation team was formed to look into the matter.

The BJP connection was brought in after Dharmaraj, an RSS worker who was allegedly transporting the cash said that the money was brought in for the BJP.

Surendran said, “This black money has not come for BJP. It’s because we are 100% confident that this has nothing to do with BJP that we have welcomed any probe by the police. Whoever calls, we will cooperate with the investigation.”

