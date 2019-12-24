Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Kerala BJP Opposes Outsider as State President as Party Fails to Find Pillai's Successor

Party National President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is unhappy and has said, if things continue to drift, he would step in to take a final call, say sources.

IANS

Updated:December 24, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala BJP Opposes Outsider as State President as Party Fails to Find Pillai's Successor
Kerala BJP leaders at the ‘Janaraksha Yatra’. (File image: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite factional rivalry, the Kerala State BJP unit is working to reach a consensus for the post of the state party president and they are united that they will not accept an outsider for the top post.

Party National President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is unhappy and has said, if things continue to drift, he would step in to take a final call, say sources.

Ever since the resignation of P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, named the Mizoram Governor in October, the state BJP has failed to identify his successor.

Despite quite a few rounds of meetings, a consensus has failed to emerge and with the controversy surrounding the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act taking centre stage in Kerala with the traditional rival political fronts - the ruling CPI-M led Left and the Congress led UDF up in arms, the national leadership of the BJP is upset, that at a crucial time when the BJP should defend the CAA, the party is still searching for a president.

The race has finally come down to two names — K.Surendran, who has the backing of Union Minister Muraleedharan and M.T.Ramesh who has the support of former state BJP chief P.K. Krishnadas.

Meanwhile, there is also a talk that has started taking the rounds to bring back former Mizoram Governor Kummanem Rajasekheran.

Those is the know of things have revealed that the deadline that Shah has given is the first week of January and if still there is no consensus, then it will be his call.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram