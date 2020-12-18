Kerala BJP Supporters Booked for Unveiling 'Jai Shri Ram' Banners Post Victory in Local Body Polls

Scores of BJP supporters were booked for unveiling a banner that read 'Jai Shri Ram' at Palakkad Municipality office after the party's victory in Kerala local body elections.

The Kerala police registered an FIR under section 153 of the IPC (for allegedly promoting religious hatred) based on the complaint filed by the municipal secretary, who is a government official.

In the afternoon of the the counting day, when celebrations were underway outside BJP office, some members climbed on top of a building and unveiled a banner that "Jai Shri Ram'. On the other side, there was a banner hailing Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.

There was a video of this circulating on the social media. Police has begun the probe and are on the look out for people who are involved in the act.