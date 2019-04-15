English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala CEO Teeka Ram Meena Courts Controversy for Using His Photo on Posters
BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram district president S Suresh has lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner through the C-Vigil app seeking action on posters figuring Meena encouraging voters to not waste their votes.
Kerala CEO Teeka Ram Meena in one of the posters. (Credit: Twitter)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has courted controversy by using his photo in posters urging voters to exercise to their franchise.
This has come from the officer who had earlier issued a directive to remove state and central state government advertisements to abide by the Model Code of Conduct.
BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram district president S Suresh has lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner through the C-Vigil app seeking action on posters figuring Meena encouraging voters to not waste their votes. Suresh said laws were being violated by those who were entrusted to uphold them.
Meena had landed in the eye of a storm for urging political parties not to evoke religious sentiments in the name of Sabarimala during campaigning saying, it could eventually lead to disqualification of a candidate.
Irrespective of leanings, political parties in Kerala were up in arms against Meena’s directive.
Later, after holding a discussion with representatives of political parties, Meena allowed discussions on social and political issues pertaining to the entry of women in all age groups to the temple, but stood firm on not letting it be used as a tool to garner votes.
