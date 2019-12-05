Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala Class 11 Student Turns Translator for Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad School

Rahul Gandhi, addressing a gathering at a school in Wayanad today, asked if any student could translate for him, to which Fathima Safa, a class 11 agreed.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 8:26 PM IST
Kerala Class 11 Student Turns Translator for Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad School
A Kerala student translates for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Twitter/@RahulGandhi)

Wayanad: A 11th standard student of a government school here was the cynosure of all eyes as she effortlessly translated the English speech of Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, to Malayalam at her school campus here on Thursday.

The student, Fathima Safa, of the government higher secondary school at Karuvarakkundu was among the audience when Gandhi asked the students if anyone would volunteer to translate his speech.

"Is there any student who would like to translate what I am saying?" Gandhi asked.

Safa lifted her hand and was promptly asked by the Congress leader to come to the stage. The young student without any hesitation climbed onto the stage and translated Gandhi's speech into Malayalam without any trouble.

Gandhi later thanked her and handed over a chocolate in appreciation.

An elated Safa later said she never thought she would get such an opportunity.

