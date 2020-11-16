Kerala CM Alleges Central Agencies Trying to Sabotage Projects, Advises Them Not to Dance to the Tune of 'Detective Minds'

Hitting out at the central agencies for "interfering in projects in a manner that has deterred officers to continue with it", Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the probing agencies should not dance to the tune of a "few defective minds."

The CM met the media through video conference on the day when LDF was organising a statewide protest, alleging that the central agencies are trying to sabotage the development projects of Kerala.

He slammed the probe agencies which have sought the details of various developmental projects and the CAG report on KIIFB. Recently, in a draft report, the CAG had allegedly said the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was raising loans "unconstitutionally".

"In case of LIFE mission, who are the beneficiaries? It's the lakhs of families who do not have a home. The work of that project is still ongoing. Why is the designated officer being called again and again? Why is he being questioned? What is the actual aim?" Vijayan asked.

The CM added that next the agencies are enquiring about K-FON. "The youngsters in the state eagerly await this project. It is the hope of our younger generation. It intends to provide internet connection to all houses and offices in the state. Some people may be upset because of this. Some people may have vested interest. But how can an investigating agency in the country share the same interest? That is the issue here. How are they trying to interfere in this? What is their doubt? It is funded by KIIFB. It is implemented by one of the Navaratna Companies in the country, BHEL," he said.

Vijayan said the Left government would fulfill its responsibilities entrusted upon it by the people of the state. "They (the investigating agencies) are implicitly telling us that there are other private agencies to engage in this business. I would like to tell them don't come here advocating for any corporate company. The investigation agencies should not dance to the tune of a few defective minds," the chief minister said. He said the state government intends to take Kerala forward from what it was in 2016 and not backwards.

At present, Customs, NIA and ED are investigating into the gold smuggling case where about 30kg of gold was seized from a cargo send via diplomatic baggage.