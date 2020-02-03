Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala CM Cautions Against Infiltration of 'Extremist' Groups in Anti-CAA Protests

Vijayan's mention of Islamic outfit the Social Democratic Party of India during question hour triggered a war of words with the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:February 3, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
File photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thiruvananthapuram: Cautioning people against the infiltration of members of "extremist" outfits like SDPI in anti-CAA protests in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government would not allow any attempt to create communal disharmony here.

He said that such "extremist" groups were trying create a communal divide and law and order issue in the state.

Police and other government agencies had taken stern action against such groups for indulging in violence and illegal activities in many places, he said while replying during question hour.

Denying the allegations raised by the UDF, Vijayan clarified that no ase had been registered against those who participated in the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protests peacefully.

He said the southern state had witnessed unprecedented protests against CAA and most of such protests,including those organised by mahal committees, had been organised peacefully.

"But there is a group named SDPI in our state who are thinking in an extremist way.

It has been brought to the government's notice that SDPI's members were trying to infiltrate in the protests in many places and divert the issues," he said.

They were not only indulging in violence, but also trying to divide people and create communal disharmony in society, the Left veteran added.

The mentioning of the name of SDPI by the Chief Minister triggered a brief war of words between the ruling and opposition benches.

"Why is the opposition getting agitated when I mention the name of SDPI? Are they saying that I should not talk about SDPI and extremism?" Vijayan asked.

When UDF members alleged that police had registered cases against their leaders and party workers for taking part in anti-CAA protests, the Chief Minister said the law enforcers had to intervene as the protesters crossed the limits and destroyed public property.

(With PTI inputs)

