1-min read

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Heads to US With Wife for Medical Treatment

CM Pinarayi Vijayan was originally scheduled to go for treatment on August 19 and return by the middle of this month, but had to postpone the trip due to the unexpected Kerala floods that ravaged the state and claimed more than 400 lives.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Heads to US With Wife for Medical Treatment
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for US on Sunday along with his wife for "medical treatment".

Sources at the chief minister's office said that 73-year-old Vijayan will undergo treatment at Mayo Clinic on September 3. He was originally scheduled to go for treatment on August 19 and return by the middle of this month, but had to postpone the trip due to the unexpected massive floods that ravaged the state and claimed more than 400 lives.

The Chief Minister had undergone a routine annual medical check up at Apollo Hospitals at Chennai on March 3.

A day before his journey, Vijayan called on Governor Justice (ret) P Sathasivam and briefed him about his US visit. The Chief Minister also updated the Governor about the steps initiated by the government for rebuilding Kerala and for rehabilitation of the flood affected people, a release from the Raj Bhavan said.

In his absence, minister for industries E P Jayarajan will hold his charge. Other ministers have assigned to coordinate rehabilitation activities at district level.

(With inputs from PTI)
