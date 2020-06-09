POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter to Marry Top CPI-M Youth Leader

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Veena, a software engineer, runs her own company in Bengaluru. Riaz is a lawyer by profession and had contested the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2009 but lost to the Congress' MK Raghavan.

  • IANS Thiruvananthapuram
  • Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena, a software engineer, is getting married to the CPI-M youth wing, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) national President Mohamed Riaz.

This would be the second marriage for both, as their first ones ended in a divorce.

Riaz is a lawyer by profession and had contested the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2009 but lost to the Congress' M


