Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter to Marry Top CPI-M Youth Leader
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Veena, a software engineer, runs her own company in Bengaluru. Riaz is a lawyer by profession and had contested the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2009 but lost to the Congress' MK Raghavan.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena, a software engineer, is getting married to the CPI-M youth wing, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) national President Mohamed Riaz.
This would be the second marriage for both, as their first ones ended in a divorce.
