Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter Veena to Marry Top CPI-M Youth Leader Mohammed Riyas

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Thayikkandiyil, a software engineer, is getting married to the CPI-M youth wing, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) national President P A Mohammed Riyas.

This would be the second marriage for both, as their first ones ended in a divorce. Riyas' first marriage took place in 2002 which lasted three years, and he fathered two children. Veena, who is also a mother of a child, had gone through a divorce three years ago.

Veena is an IT entrepreneur based out of Bangalore. According to reports, the marriage has been registered under the Special Marriage Act and a wedding will be held on June 15 at Thiruvananthapuram at a simple function which will be attended only by close friends and families.

However, sources close to Muhammad Riyas said the date of the function would be announced later.

Riyas, son of P M Abdulkhader, a retired IPS officer, entered the field of politics during his school days. He was formerly the the national joint secretary of DYFI and was appointed the President in February 2017.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Riyas had contested from the Kozhikode constituency as a CPM candidate, but lost to MK Raghavan of the Congress party by a slender margin of 838 votes.

There was a controversy over the candidature of Riyas and Pinarayi Vijayan, the then state secretary of CPM had rebuffed it as "an opportunity given to youth and minorities".

Veena, daughter of Kerala CM Kamala Vijayan had started her career at the Oracle firm. After working there for eight years, she became the CEO of RP Techsoft in Thiruvananthapuram, owned by Ravi Pillai, an NRI based in Gulf.

Now, she is heading Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a venture she started in 2015, which is based in Bengaluru.

Recently, the company was in news due to the Sprinklr controversy, an issue raised by Congress.