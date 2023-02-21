Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has again raked up the issue of triple talaq and criticised the Central government for criminalising it. Lashing out at the BJP-ruled Centre, he asked why it is considered a criminal offence for the Muslim community alone when divorce in other religions is seen as a civil case.

While addressing a public gathering in Kasaragod district, he said, “Triple Talaq was criminalised. Divorce happens in all religions. All others are seen as civil cases. Why is it a criminal offence for Muslims alone? So in the case of divorce, if it’s a Muslim, then that person can be sent to jail."

Meanwhile, state BJP president K Surendran said that the CM is trying to create communal divisions to divert attention from the anti-people policies.

Surendran said, “The ban on triple talaq was a revolutionary decision that was welcomed by the entire country. This was a historic decision by the Modi government which upheld the pride and dignity of crores of Muslim women. The Chief Minister’s statement that all Muslims who get divorced will be arrested is misleading the people."

Political analysts also feel that this statement comes at a time when there is a lot of critical opinion about the Central government. Dr J Prabhash, former head of political science in Kerala University and political analyst, said, “The CM wants to consolidate his position in the Muslim community. He wants to project that only the Left is the protectors of the Muslim community. He believes that this can consolidate his position among the Muslims."

Dr Prabhash called it “politics" and said the CPI(M) is looking at 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Moreover, Vijayan also reiterated his criticism against the recent Jamaat-e-Islami-RSS meeting and questioned for whose benefit it was held. The Chief Minister said, “What is there for Jamaat-e-Islami to discuss with RSS? The discussion was held for whom? It cannot be for minorities. Large number of people in majority and in minority communities think in a secular manner. They are people who realise the communalism of RSS. Many Muslim organisations has criticised this. Jamaat-e-Islami has another face, that’s the welfare party. Welfare party is with the Congress in Kerala and Muslim League. Was this idea that of Jamaat-e-Islami and Welfare party or does the trio group has a role in it?"

However, Jamaat-e-Islami said that it was not any secret meeting and several Muslim organisations were the part of it.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan has called Vijayan’s allegations that the Congress-led UDF has some connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami-RSS meeting “absurd". “This is a move by the CM to change the narrative as they are in the defence in many issues in Kerala," Satheeshan said.

