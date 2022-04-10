Kerala Cong Chief Writes to Sonia Gandhi, Seeks Disciplinary Action Against KV Thomas

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran has, in a letter to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, recommended “strict and befitting disciplinary action" against party leader KV Thomas.

The move comes after Thomas, defying KPCC decision, attended a seminar organised by the CPI-M in Kannur.

At the seminar on Centre-State relations Thomas also reportedly praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as one of the best CM’s in the country. Despite still being a member of the Congress, Thomas also supported the Silverline Rail project, which is being vehemently opposed by the party.

In his letter to Gandhi, the KPCC chief said that the State leadership had unanimously decided not to accept the invitation to the Party Congress of CPI-M held in Kannur, the district where 80 Congressmen were brutally murdered.

Sudhakaran in the letter said, “KV Thomas, former Union Minister and an AICC member, has attended the seminar held at the Party Congress of CPI-M on April 9. He had also attended press conferences over the last two days, denouncing the ideological position of Congress party and its political agenda. During his interactions with the media, he has made belittling statements against the AICC and State leadership, which has deeply hurt the sentiments of party cadres and the families of martyrs who gave their lives for the existence of our party.”

Advertisement

“Upon deliberations with senior Congress leaders in Kerala, we conclude KV Thomas has violated the Party decorum, discipline and he has acted in contradiction to the directions of Congress Party. Therefore, as President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, I recommend you to take strict and befitting disciplinary action against KV Thomas," the letter added.

The KPCC chief had claimed that until two days ago, he and other senior leaders in Kerala had held talks with Thomas requesting him to refrain from attending the seminar.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.