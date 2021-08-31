Kerala Congress Feud: Secy Expelled After He Writes to Rahul Gandhi Against Venugopal

Kerala Congress secretary PS Prasanth was expelled from the party on Monday, reportedly after he wrote to party leader Rahul Gandhi against national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal. In his letter, Prasanth alleged that Venugopal was acting in collusion with the BJP.

The same day also saw senior Congress leader AV Gopinathan resigning from the party as he was said to be unhappy over not getting a say in the selection of 14 new district unit presidents, as per a report in the Hindustan Times.

About Prasanth’s expulsion, Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran said the action was taken as he had challenged the party leadership and made wild allegations, according to media reports in HT and news agency ANI.

Kerala Congress Secy PS Prasanth writes to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, against AICC Gen Secy KC Venugopal.His letter reads, "Since he took the charge, we could witness the destruction of the party in states including Goa, Karnataka, MP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh etc." — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

The Congress has been facing infighting in state units, including Kerala where senior leaders have gone public with resentment against each other. The party recently saw a near-rebellion in Punjab, where Navjot Singh Sidhu was made state unit president after he made serious allegations against chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of his own party. Sidhu had said Amarinder was working hand in glove with rival parties.

In Kerala, Prasantha wrote to Rahul that state unit workers saw Venugopal’s actions as being in collusion with the BJP. He further argued that the party was destroyed in Goa, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh ever since Venugopal took charge as general secretary responsible for those states. Venugopal was made Congress national general secretary in 2017.

