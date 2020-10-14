News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Politics
1-MIN READ

Kerala Congress (M) Faction Walks Out of UDF, Jose K Mani to Quit Rajya Sabha

File photo of Jose K Mani

File photo of Jose K Mani

Announcing his faction’s political position at a press conference, Jose K Mani expressed hope that the LDF leadership will take a decision on his party’s entry into the ruling front.

The Kerala Congress (M) faction headed by Jose K Mani on Wednesday announced its decision to severe its decades old ties with the Congress-led UDF and work alongside ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in the state. Party leader Jose K Mani also said he would quit his Rajya Sabha membership, won with the support of the UDF.

Announcing his faction’s political position at a press conference, Jose expressed hope that the LDF leadership will take a decision on his party’s entry into the ruling front.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...