English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Congress Sets up Panel, Headed by Shashi Tharoor, to Probe Social Media Attack against Senior Leaders
If needed, an independent agency's help would also be sought to prepare a fact-finding report, said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Mullapally Ramachandran.
File photo of Senior Congress leader A.K. Antony.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala unit of the Congress on Wednesday said it had set up a committee to probe the social media attack against its senior leaders, including AK Antony, following the party's massive drubbing in the Lok Sabha election.
Former Union minister and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will head the panel and file a report, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Mullapally Ramachandran told reporters here.
The Congress won only 52 seats nationally in the recently-concluded parliamentary polls and its leaders A K Antony and the party general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal were criticised in the social media in Kerala for the drubbing.
A comprehensive probe into the social media attack against the leaders will be carried out by Tharoor, Ramachandran said.
If needed, an independent agency's help would also be sought to prepare a fact-finding report, he added.
"The attackers, by indulging in character assassination of senior leaders, crossed all limits of discipline," the KPCC chief said.
Another committee headed by K V Thomas will examine the poll defeat of Congress candidate Shanimol Usman against A M Ariff of the CPI(M) in Alappuzha, he said.
The three-member committee will also examine if anyone from the party had a role to play in Shanimol's defeat, Ramachandran added.
Kerala was the only state, besides Punjab and Tamil Nadu, where the Congress did well in the election. The grand old party and its allies won 19 of the 20 seats in the southern state.
Former Union minister and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will head the panel and file a report, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Mullapally Ramachandran told reporters here.
The Congress won only 52 seats nationally in the recently-concluded parliamentary polls and its leaders A K Antony and the party general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal were criticised in the social media in Kerala for the drubbing.
A comprehensive probe into the social media attack against the leaders will be carried out by Tharoor, Ramachandran said.
If needed, an independent agency's help would also be sought to prepare a fact-finding report, he added.
"The attackers, by indulging in character assassination of senior leaders, crossed all limits of discipline," the KPCC chief said.
Another committee headed by K V Thomas will examine the poll defeat of Congress candidate Shanimol Usman against A M Ariff of the CPI(M) in Alappuzha, he said.
The three-member committee will also examine if anyone from the party had a role to play in Shanimol's defeat, Ramachandran added.
Kerala was the only state, besides Punjab and Tamil Nadu, where the Congress did well in the election. The grand old party and its allies won 19 of the 20 seats in the southern state.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Keanu Reeves Was Clueless About Being Internet's Latest Boyfriend, Says 'That’s Wacky'
- This Six-Year-Old is Impressing Celebrities like Will Smith and Chris Evans with Her Dance Moves
- Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit Deny Relationship Rumors, Say They are Just Good Friends
- Amitabh Bachchan’s Old Mercedes-Benz S-Class Put up for Sale at OLX for Rs 9.99 Lakh
- As Rain Pours Misery Over World Cup Joy, Internet Seeks Refuge in Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results