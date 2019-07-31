Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala Congress Worker Hacked to Death by 18-member Gang, Party Blames SDPI

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the murder was 'painful' and the accused should be brought to book immediately.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
Kerala Congress Worker Hacked to Death by 18-member Gang, Party Blames SDPI
Naushad, 44, was a popular Congress leader in the area.
Thrissur (Kerala): A 44-year-old Congress worker died after he was brutally attacked by an 18-member gang at Punna in Chavakkad, police said on Wednesday. The deceased identified as Naushad was a local Congress leader who was very popular in the area.

Naushad, who suffered serious injuries on the neck and hands, died Wednesday morning at a hospital. Three others were also injured in the attack.

Eyewitnesses said the armed attackers with their face covered, came in motorcycles and attacked the four men at around 6.30pm on Tuesday. The attack is suspected to have been carried out by workers of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the murder was "painful" and the accused should be brought to book immediately. Terming it as a "political murder," KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran said the police should ensure that the accused, however high and mighty they may be, should be punished.

Naushad had worked as youth Congress secretary in the area and was active as a local leader and his death was a big loss for the party, he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Condemning the incident, AICC secretary Oommen Chandy said the attack was without any provocation. A group of people came with the intention to kill Naushad and SDPI workers were behind the attack, Chandy told reporters at Delhi.

Meanwhile, a hartal is being observed in the temple town of Guruvayur in protest against the incident.

