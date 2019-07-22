Kerala CPI(M) Leader's Son Binoy Kodiyeri Moves Bombay HC to Quash Rape Case
Binoy Kodiyeri last week filed a petition in the high court seeking to quash the case, claiming he has been falsely implicated.
File photo of Binoy Kodiyeri.
Mumbai: CPI(M)'s Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy Kodiyeri has approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash a rape case lodged against him.
A 33-year-old former bar dancer had alleged that Binoy Kodiyeri (37) had sexually abused her after promising to marry her. The woman has also claimed that she has an eight-year-old son with Binoy Kodiyeri.
A local court had, on July 3, granted the accused anticipatory bail.
Binoy Kodiyeri last week filed a petition in the high court seeking to quash the case, claiming he has been falsely implicated.
A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre is expected to take up the petition for hearing on July 24.
Binoy Kodiyeri has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
Also Watch
-
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Dhupia's 8-month-old Daughter Mehr Explains Monday Blues in the Most Adorable Manner
- FaceApp-like Technology Helps Chinese Police Reunite Man Kidnapped 18 Years Ago with Family
- Was a Brazil Priest Really Pushed Off Stage for Saying 'Fat Women Can't Go to Heaven'?
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X: Battle for the Value Champion Heats up
- India A Complete 4-1 Series Win Against West Indies A