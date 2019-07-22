Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala CPI(M) Leader's Son Binoy Kodiyeri Moves Bombay HC to Quash Rape Case

Binoy Kodiyeri last week filed a petition in the high court seeking to quash the case, claiming he has been falsely implicated.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
Kerala CPI(M) Leader's Son Binoy Kodiyeri Moves Bombay HC to Quash Rape Case
File photo of Binoy Kodiyeri.
Mumbai: CPI(M)'s Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy Kodiyeri has approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash a rape case lodged against him.

A 33-year-old former bar dancer had alleged that Binoy Kodiyeri (37) had sexually abused her after promising to marry her. The woman has also claimed that she has an eight-year-old son with Binoy Kodiyeri.

A local court had, on July 3, granted the accused anticipatory bail.

Binoy Kodiyeri last week filed a petition in the high court seeking to quash the case, claiming he has been falsely implicated.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre is expected to take up the petition for hearing on July 24.

Binoy Kodiyeri has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

