Kerala Election Dates: All 20 Seats to Go to Polls in Single Phase on April 23
The general elections will be held in seven phases across India in April-May and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday said the 17th Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held on April 23 for 20 constituencies in single phase.
The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Kerala will witness a triangular contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the 20 seats that are up for grabs in the state.
The ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), on Saturday became the first of the three major parties in Kerala to announce their poll candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the LDF won 8 seats with CPI(M) taking home 5 seats, while the CPI bagged 1. Two independents that were supported by LDF won a seat each.
As per new rules introduced by the Election Commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
