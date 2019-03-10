LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kerala Election Dates: All 20 Seats to Go to Polls in Single Phase on April 23

The general elections will be held in seven phases across India in April-May and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
Kerala Election Dates: All 20 Seats to Go to Polls in Single Phase on April 23
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday said the 17th Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held on April 23 for 20 constituencies in single phase.

The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Kerala will witness a triangular contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the 20 seats that are up for grabs in the state.

The ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), on Saturday became the first of the three major parties in Kerala to announce their poll candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the LDF won 8 seats with CPI(M) taking home 5 seats, while the CPI bagged 1. Two independents that were supported by LDF won a seat each.

As per new rules introduced by the Election Commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.


facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

