Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Venture, BJP’s Sabarimala Gamble and Left’s Survival: Prestige at Stake in Kerala Election Result
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Wayanad in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, his party colleague Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Kumanam Rajasekharan (both Thiruvananthapuram) and Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam (Ernakulam) are among the prominent candidates in the fray.
illustration by Mir Suhail.
Kerala Election Result 2019: D for Deliverance or D for Disappointment, asks Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor on Twitter with one hour to go for counting. His rival from the seat and former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan is seeking divine intervention at the Ayyaguru Ashram. It’s a do-or-die battle for both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition Congress-headed UDF in most of the 20 Lok Sabha seats this time in the state, known for its decades-long bipolar politics. Kerala could possibly witness a triangular electoral verdict this time thanks to the faith versus law fight over Sabarimala. The entry of young women at the shrine, of course, was the key poll issue in Kerala, carrying the BJP’s hopes in a state which has not opened its door for the centrally ruling party yet. But the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) poses a formidable challenge to the two traditional fronts in at least three constituencies -- Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Wayanad in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, his party colleague Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Kumanam Rajasekharan (both Thiruvananthapuram) and Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam (Ernakulam) are among the prominent candidates in the fray.
Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, has offered prayers at Ayyaguru Ashram in Thycaud. Post prayers, he said, “For development of the state and welfare of its people, I think Kerala should move along with the National Democratic Alliance government in Delhi. Now that Kerala is coming up in mainstream, I am very much confident that I'll win in this election.”
Shashi Tharoor tweets, “D-Day at last! Will it be D for Deliverance for the nation from 5 years of misgovernance, ineptitude & bigotry, or D for Disappointment & Despair for all who who believe in #InclusiveIndia, responsible governance, liberal social values & economic justice”
Kerala witnessed a three-cornered fight between the BJP, Congress and CPM at least in Pathanamthitta, the epicentre of the Sabarimala protests. If BJP succeeds in turning the wide support it received post the Sabarimala verdict into votes, K Surendran will be the first BJP Lok Sabha member from the state.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Wayanad in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, his party colleague Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Kumanam Rajasekharan (both Thiruvananthapuram) and Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam (Ernakulam) are among the prominent candidates in the fray.
Pathanamthitta is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Travancore region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.3% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.02%. The estimated literacy level of Pathanamthitta is 96.68%. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anto Antony of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate supported by LDF Front by a margin of 56,191 votes which was 6.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.18% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
In Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor is locked in a fierce triangular battle involving Rajasekharan and CPI's C Divakaran.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which in 2014 secured 12 of the 20 seats up for grabs in 2014, believes the presence of Rahul Gandhi would turn the tide in its favour.
The CPM is battling for survival. The party is close to losing the status of a national party, no longer a player in former citadels like Tripura and west Bengal. Kerala is its last bastion in the country.
Given that it is a high-stake battle for all parties, a total of nine sitting MLAs were fielded this time. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded six legislators, while three Congress-led UDF MLAs are in the poll fray.
Pathanamthitta, where the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is located and witnessed to volatile protests against the state government's decision to implement the September 28 verdict permitting women of all age groups into the shrine, recorded 71.39 per cent voting on April 23.
For the first time ever, repolling was held in Kannur and Kasargode Lok Sabha seats after it was ordered by the state's Chief Electoral Officer following complaints of bogus voting which was later verified.
Kerala had voted on April 23 to elect 20 Lok Sabha candidates. A few days later, there were visuals of people casting votes more than once was identified, prompting CEO Teeka Ram Meena to order the re-polls. Cases have been registered against the Communist Party of India-Marxist and Indian Union Muslim League workers, after identifying their members of voting more than once.
