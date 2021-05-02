Kerala Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting Scheduled to Begin at 8 am; CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM Hopeful of Come Back

Kerala Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The counting to the 140-seat Kerala assembly is scheduled to begin at 8 am on Sunday as the UDF and LDF are both looking to come to power in the state. The election is crucial for both alliances as chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is looking to stay in power and the Congress tries to win back power in the state. Since Kerala is the only Left-ruled state in the country and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the Kerala campaign for Congress, these elections are important for the political future of both parties. If the Congress-led alliance wins, it will be the sixth state to be ruled by the grand old party in the country.

Like in Tamil Nadu before 2016, Kerala has always voted to change governments in the state every five years. But if the exit polls are anything to go by, Vijayan may stay in power, which will be a break in tradition. While the BJP too led an aggressive campaign in the state, none of the exit polls has predicted more than three to five seats for it in the state.

Political observer NM Pearson had told News18, “The most important aspect of the assembly election in Kerala is that it may determine the future course of action of the three major political fronts. Hence, it is vital for all of them.”