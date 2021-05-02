politics

Kerala Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting Scheduled to Begin at 8 am; CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM Hopeful of Come Back

News18.com | May 02, 2021, 06:18 IST
Event Highlights

Kerala Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The counting to the 140-seat Kerala assembly is scheduled to begin at 8 am on Sunday as the UDF and LDF are both looking to come to power in the state. The election is crucial for both alliances as chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is looking to stay in power and the Congress tries to win back power in the state. Since Kerala is the only Left-ruled state in the country and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the Kerala campaign for Congress, these elections are important for the political future of both parties. If the Congress-led alliance wins, it will be the sixth state to be ruled by the grand old party in the country.

Like in Tamil Nadu before 2016, Kerala has always voted to change governments in the state every five years. But if the exit polls are anything to go by, Vijayan may stay in power, which will be a break in tradition. While the BJP too led an aggressive campaign in the state, none of the exit polls has predicted more than three to five seats for it in the state.

Political observer NM Pearson had told News18, “The most important aspect of the assembly election in Kerala is that it may determine the future course of action of the three major political fronts. Hence, it is vital for all of them.”

May 02, 2021 06:18 (IST)

Kerala Poll Results 2021: What the ADR Report Says | As per the ADR report, 75 (54 percent) out of 140 seats in Kerala are 'red alert constituencies’. Out of 928 candidates analysed from Kerala, 355 (38 percent) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, including 167 (18 percent) facing serious criminal cases.

May 02, 2021 06:16 (IST)

Kerala Election Results 2021: Only 11% Women Contestants | In Kerala, 824 candidates are men out of 928 analysed. Only 104 (11 percent) are women, according to the report by the National Election Watch and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

May 02, 2021 06:13 (IST)

Only 10.36% Women Candidates in Fray | The National Election Watch and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has found that a very small percentage of the candidates in fray in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu are women. According to the ADR report, among the 5,751 candidate profiles it analysed from the four poll-bound states only 10.36 percent were women. The report that was released on Thursday said while 5,155 men were contesting from 530 constituencies, only 596 women were in the fray. The National Election Watch and ADR analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 5,751 candidates out of the total of 6,225 candidates who are contesting in Puducherry, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

May 02, 2021 06:09 (IST)

READ | Kerala Witnesses Massive Roadshows Marking Finale of Open Campaign for Assembly Polls

Massive road shows and long rallies, led by top national and state leaders marked the finale of the weeks-long high-octane open campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala.

May 02, 2021 06:08 (IST)

Kerala Poll Results: Oomen Chandy's Assets Up by Rs 3.31 Crore | The Kerala Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 84 re-contesting MLAs in the Kerala assembly elections 2021. The report also mentioned that the assets of Chandy, a Congress MLA from Puthupally, has witnessed a jump of 267 per cent — from 1.24 crore in 2016 to Rs 4.55 crore in 2021. The former Kerala chief minister, who served the office between 2004-2006 and 2011-2016, has declared “allowances” as his source of income. His spouse has pension as the source of income.

May 02, 2021 06:08 (IST)

Kerala Election Results 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan Got Richer by Rs 11.59 Lakh | The income of incumbent Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has increased by Rs 11.59 lakh (11 per cent) between 2016-2021, while his predecessor and Congress leader Oommen Chandy has witnessed a jump of Rs 3.31 crore, according to a report released by Kerala Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms on April 4.

May 02, 2021 06:02 (IST)

READ | Kerala Exit Poll Results 2021: CM Vijayan's LDF Could Return In A Break From Tradition

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Left alliance could upset the Congress in the electoral battle for Kerala and come back to power for a second straight term, according to exit polls on Thursday.

May 02, 2021 05:55 (IST)

No Celebrations Allowed in Kerala Amid Covid-19 | In view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, an all party meeting in Kerala has decided against celebrations or gatherings following the election results. "The CM informed that based on the All Party Meeting's decision, no celebrations or gatherings will be allowed tomorrow. He requested the public to stay at home and not to wander around unnecessarily or huddle up in closed spaces. #CountingDay," reads a tweet by the CMO Kerala.

May 02, 2021 05:45 (IST)

Counting of Votes for Kerala Polls Today | Good morning and welcome to the News18 LIVE blog on the counting for the single-phased Kerala Assembly Elections, which took place on April 6. The counting of votes begins at 8 am today. Follow this space for latest updates.

May 01, 2021 21:50 (IST)

Political Slugfest Over Sabrimala Ayyappa | The opposition UDF and the ruling LDF were engaged in a war of words on the day of election over Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks regarding Lord Ayyappa, the preceding deity of Sabrimala. While the Sabarimala women’s temple entry issue has emerged as the central theme for debates between the opposition UDF and the NDA against the ruling LDF, the issue gained political heat after Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, Lord Ayyappa is with the LDF government and has protected the interest of people belonging to all religions. Read More

May 01, 2021 21:49 (IST)

Election Results 2021 Date and Time: When and Where to Watch Assembly Election Live Result

The Election Commission (EC) will start releasing result trends from 8 am onwards on its website and app. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EC has curbed the entry of candidates and their counting agents into counting centres without a negative RT-PCR report or two doses of vaccination. It has also prohibited victory rallies.

May 01, 2021 21:48 (IST)

EC Ban Ineffective on Campaign Finale | The ban seems to have failed to douse the spirit of the political parties as many thoroughfares teemed with party workers, who were seen waving their respective party flags, raising slogans and dancing to the tune of music played in many places. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took out a roadshow in northern Kozhikode district and in Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan led a massive one at Dharmadam in Kannur, his home constituency. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also took part in a road show at Nedumkandam in Idukki district. At Dharmadam, in this marxist bastion in Kannur, where Vijayan travelled in an open red jeep, waving to his supporters lined up on either side of the road.

May 01, 2021 21:47 (IST)

The Campaign Trail | On April 4, massive road shows and long rallies, led by top national and state leaders marked the finale of the weeks-long high-octane open campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala. Despite a ban imposed by the Election Commission on the customary crowded culmination of the open poll campaigning in view of the COVID-19 situation, mass participation of party workers could be seen in the final events in most of the 140 constituencies. Known as “Kottikalasham" in local parlance, the finale of the open poll campaigning used to be a jamboree in the southern state in which every political party would try to show off their strength by bringing a maximum number of supporters to add colour to the show. Party workers also held small fire fireworks display and burst crackers in some places.

May 01, 2021 21:46 (IST)
 

Oomen Chandy Confident of Cong Win in Kerala | The 77-year-old two time former Congress Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy is confident that the electoral history of Kerala will remain intact as in every election, the opposition returns to power. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Sunday for the 140-member Kerala Assembly. The Congress party does not give much importance to the numerous exit polls, which have all said that Pinarayi Vijayan will create history by becoming the first to retain power, Chandy said. “Neither my party, nor me subscribe to these exit polls as it has not come right here," said Chandy and put forward his rationale on why he and his party is confident, that they will return to power.

May 01, 2021 21:45 (IST)

But it won’t be a cakewalk. For CM Vijayan remains a popular figure despite debates over anti-incumbency. His government’s handling of the Covid outbreak during its initial days and management of the floods have earned him praise. The Left also appears to fight it out as its future in the electoral democracy depends on the results in Kerala and Bengal, where the Congress is its partner. If exit polls are anything to go by, Vijayan is in for a golden opportunity. But exit polls have got it wrong often in the past with a section of analysts arguing that the mood of a handful of voters surveyed could not represent the true picture. (2/2)

May 01, 2021 21:44 (IST)

Is Congress a Challenger in Kerala? | In Kerala, the only state the Left rules, the Congress is challenging it in the race to form the next government. The outcome is important for both sides. The state has traditionally changed its government every five years. Going by that, the Congress has a real chance to oust the LDF, boost the sagging morale of its workers in Kerala and elsewhere, and, to some extent, silence critics within and outside the party. In case of a win in Kerala, the Congress will be in power in a sixth state, alongside Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand (it is part of the ruling coalition in the last two). (1/2)

May 01, 2021 21:43 (IST)

Kerala Exit Poll Predictions 2021:

Republic-CNX: LDF 72-80, UDF 58-64, BJP+ 1-5

Axis-My India: LDF 104-120, UDF 20-36, BJP+ 0-2

Today’s Chanakya: LDF 93-111, UDF 36-44, BJP+ 0-6

ABP CVoter: LDF 71-77, UDF 62-68, BJP+ 0-2

Times Now C-Voter: LDF 74, UDF 65, BJP+ 1

Poll Diary: LDF 77-87, UDF 51-61, BJP+ 2-3

May 01, 2021 21:42 (IST)

What Kerala Exit Polls Say | Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Left alliance could upset the Congress in the electoral battle for Kerala and come back to power for a second straight term, according to exit polls on Thursday. If the predictions hold true, they would mark a departure from the political tradition of the state that usually changes its government every five years. It would also mean another poll setback for the Congress, which would be keen to register a win. In 2016, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 91 of the state’s 140 seats, while the Congress’s United Democratic Front won 47 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an independent won one seat each.

May 01, 2021 21:41 (IST)

Kerala Anxiously Awaits Poll Results | All arrangements are in place for counting of votes today in tune with COVID-19 guidelines for Kerala Assembly polls held on April 6 as political parties await results anxiously. As many as 957 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, BJP state chief K Surendran, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, and former Union minister, K J Alphons among others were in fray for the 140 assembly seats. In Kerala, of the 633 halls in 114 counting centres, 527 will be earmarked for tabulating EVM votes while the remaining 106 will be for counting postal votes, Chief Electoral Officer, Teeka Ram Meena said.

Kerala Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting Scheduled to Begin at 8 am; CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM Hopeful of Come Back
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Kerala High Court, meanwhile, asked the police and district collectors to ensure that no assembly of people takes place in the state for four days from May 1 in connection with the counting of votes for assembly elections on May 2. Whichever party wins, celebrations are going to be muted as the court banned victory processions of political parties in light of the Covid surge in the state and across the country.

