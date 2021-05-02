Kerala Elections 2021: BJP Secures Zero Seats, Trails Behind in Palakkad and Nemom

The Bharatiya Janata Party has faced a crushing defeat in the state of Kerala after it secured no seats in the 2021 Lok Sabha Elections. The party has trailed behind in Nemom, its only sitting seat as well as the constituency of Pallakad, where ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan was leading till the afternoon.

In Palakkad assembly seat, Congress candidate Shafi Parambil defeated BJP candidate E Sreedharan, popularly known as ‘Metro Man,’ by 7,403 votes. In the 2016 elections, Shafi Parambil had won in this seat by defeating BJP’s Sobha Surendran by a margin of 17,483 votes.

On the other hand, CPM candidate V.Sivankutty is leading in Nemom constituency, leaving behind BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan.

Left Democratic Front’s Pinarayi Vijayan will be back as the Chief Minister of the state for the second term, breaking the trend of governments changing in every five years. It has secured 99 out of the 140 seats and Congress-led United Democratic Frint (UDF) has managed to retain 41 seats till now.

In 2016 polls, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had won 91 of the state’s 140 seats, while the Congress’s United Democratic Front had bagged 47 seats. The BJP and an Independent had won one seat each. However, this time, the party could not retain it’s seat in Nemom, known as the ‘Gujarat of Kerala.’

