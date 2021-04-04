politics

Kerala Elections 2021: Rahul Gandhi Rides Auto to Campaign Venue at Nemom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a ride in an auto on his way to the helipad at Kalpetta, Wayanad. (Image: Screenshot from video shared by INC Kerala on Twitter)

Addressing party workers at Nemom, Gandhi, who also took out a roadshow, said he came in an autorickshaw. The driver of the vehicle said he was not able to make a livelihood as all his earnings go to pay for fuel.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took an autorickshaw ride at two places in Kerala, on the last day of campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls, to highlight the rising fuel prices under the BJP-NDA rule. Gandhi, who addressed a campaign meeting at Nemom, here in the evening, took an autorickshaw to the venue, catching everyone by surprise.

K Muraleedharan, MP, is the Congress-led UDF candidate at Nemom, the lone seat won by the BJP in the 2016 assembly polls. The constituency is witnessing a fierce triangular fight between the LDF, UDF and the BJP.

"The BJP keeps raising the petrol and diesel prices and giving their money to their friends. How dare they come here and ask you for votes?", an angry Gandhi asked. The Gandhi scion also took an auto ride on his way to the helipad at Kalpetta in his constituency Wayanad earlier in the day.

first published:April 04, 2021, 21:19 IST