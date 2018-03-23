GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 34/59 seats
17 5 0 3 0 2 2 1 2 2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
0000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand0/2 seats
0000000000
Karnataka0/4 seats
0000000000
Kerala0/1 seats
0000000000
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana0/3 seats
0000000000
Uttar Pradesh1/10 seats
1000000000
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal0/5 seats
0000000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 76
UPA 52
OTH 91
25
»
1-min read

Kerala Finance Minister Calls Meet of All Southern States Over Tax Allocation Disparity

The minister said that all southern states are highly critical of the terms of reference. “It is not in the right spirit of federalism. It will further weaken the federal structure of India and worsen Centre-State fiscal imbalance,” he added.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:March 23, 2018, 5:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala Finance Minister Calls Meet of All Southern States Over Tax Allocation Disparity
File photo of Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac has called for a meeting of finance ministers of all southern states on April 10 over growing rumbles of tax revenues being “diverted” for the development of north Indian states.

Isaac said that he has written to finance ministers and finance secretaries of all the states, and said that they have in principal agreed to attend the meeting. They are yet to send official acceptance letters though. “I also spoke to all of them over the phone. We will discuss what needs to be done,” he said.

The escalation in friction over division of funds comes after the central government's recommendation to the 15th Finance Commission of using population data from the 2011 Census, instead of the 1971 Census, for distribution of central tax revenues.

Isaac said that all southern states are highly critical of the terms of reference. “It is not in the right spirit of federalism. It will further weaken the federal structure of India and worsen Centre-State fiscal imbalance,” he said.

The minister said that he was particularly upset about the use of population from 2011 instead of 1971. He said that this would punish states that are following the national family planning policies and have controlled population growth.

“The states have followed national policy in family planning have significantly decelerated population growth. Share of southern states in overall population has also gone down. We should not pay the price for successfully implementing a national programme,” he added.

His comments come just hours after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted "We need to resist" to all chief ministers of southern states.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu was the first to rake up the issue. “There is nothing called Centre’s or State’s money. It is the taxpayer’s money. Southern states contribute the maximum tax revenue to the Centre but they are diverting the money to the development of the North,” said Naidu.

Siddaramaiah told News18 that Karnataka contributes nearly 10 percent of the overall Central revenue, yet the state gets back only five percent of the redistributed funds. “I endorse the opinion of the Andhra CM. Karnataka contributes 9.56 percent to the overall Centre in revenues but it gets back just around 4.5 percent,” he said, adding that the South was being wronged.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You