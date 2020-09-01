Kerala Finance Minister's Tweet on Vamana Irks State BJP

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac's description of Vamana as a "cheat" has invited the ire of the BJP with the saffron party demanding an apology from the Marxist leader for "insulting" one of the reincarnations of Lord Vishnu. BJP state president K Surendran sought an apology from Isaac for insulting the devotees of Lord Vishnu.

In his tweet greeting people on Onam on Monday and announcing the floor price for 14 types of vegetables, Isaacsaid, "we celebrate Mahabali who did not discriminate bycaste or creed, not Vamana who cheatedhim." "This edition of the harvest festival has something tocelebrate. Kerala has announced floor prices for 14 types ofvegetables in its drive for self sufficiency in vegetables,"he said. Isaac's tweet did not go down well with Surendran, whosaid that Vamana being worshipped by crores of devotees is anavatar of Lord Vishnu.

Noting that the biggest Onam celebration is being held atLord Vamana temple at Thrikkakara in Ernakulam district inthe state, Surendran said in a Facebook post, "Isaac whoinsulted Vamana must apologise to devotees of Lord Vishnu". According to legend, Mahabali, a generous king who hadonce ruled Kerala, was sent to the nether world by Vamana.

It is said during his rule, the kingdom became soprosperous that Devas (gods of the Heaven) felt jealous aboutit as Mahabali belonged to the Asura clan and sent Vamana toend Mahabali's reign in Kerala. Onam, the most popular festival in Kerala, was a low-keyaffair in the state on Monday due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Big celebrations were missing this year as the peoplelargely celebrated Thiruvonam indoors to commemorate thevisit of the King Mahabali to the lands and people hepreviously ruled.