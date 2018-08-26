GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala Floods Occurred Due to Slaughtering of Cows in Open, Says BJP MLA

The BJP MLA was apparently referring to an incident in Kerala last year, where a group of men slaughtered a cow in the open, triggering a controversy.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2018, 8:44 PM IST
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal
Bengaluru: Vijayapura’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has kicked up a row by saying the devastating floods in Kerala occurred because of slaughtering of cows in the open.

“In Kerala, people openly slaughter cows. What happened? Within a year, a situation like this (flood) arose. Whoever hurts Hindu religious beliefs will face such consequences,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Vijayapura on Saturday.

Yatnal said Hindus had sentiments attached to cows and nobody should hurt others' religious beliefs. He added that if the BJP came to power in Karnataka, cow slaughter will be stopped.

Known for making controversial statements, the BJP MLA had last month said if he was the home minister, he would have the intellectuals shot dead as they worked for the human rights of terrorists and not the soldiers who laid down their lives to protect the country.

