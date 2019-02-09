English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Footballer, Arjuna Awardee, Refuses to Contest for Congress
IM Vijayan, who now works with the Kerala Police, said he was approached by his close friend and local Congress legislator Anil Akkara regarding the seat.
Kerala footballer IM Vijayan. (Image: Facebook)
Loading...
Thrissur: IM Vijayan, a legendary footballer from Kerala, on Saturday informed the Congress that he was not interested to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for the party from the Alathur constituency.
Speaking to the media here, Vijayan, who now works with the Kerala Police, said he was approached by his close friend and local Congress legislator Anil Akkara regarding the seat.
"It was K Karunakaran who got me a job in the Kerala Police first and I am always indebted to the Congress leader for it. Then I left Kerala and played in Kolkata and Punjab and after finishing from there, it was Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (present CPI-M state secretary) who again drafted me back into the Kerala Police. I have now another six more years to retire and after that, we will take a call on what to do," said Vijayan.
"And hence I am not interested to contest the elections."
An Arjuna awardee, Vijayan was crowned the "Indian Player of the Year" in 1993, 1997 and 1999, the first player to win the award multiple times.
The Congress in Kerala is making all efforts to regain the Alathur seat, which is a CPI-M stronghold.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Speaking to the media here, Vijayan, who now works with the Kerala Police, said he was approached by his close friend and local Congress legislator Anil Akkara regarding the seat.
"It was K Karunakaran who got me a job in the Kerala Police first and I am always indebted to the Congress leader for it. Then I left Kerala and played in Kolkata and Punjab and after finishing from there, it was Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (present CPI-M state secretary) who again drafted me back into the Kerala Police. I have now another six more years to retire and after that, we will take a call on what to do," said Vijayan.
"And hence I am not interested to contest the elections."
An Arjuna awardee, Vijayan was crowned the "Indian Player of the Year" in 1993, 1997 and 1999, the first player to win the award multiple times.
The Congress in Kerala is making all efforts to regain the Alathur seat, which is a CPI-M stronghold.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Tried to Separate Two Fighting Dogs, One of Them Wasn't a Canine
- Indians 'No' Exactly How to Use the New Auto Rickshaw Emoji
- Lego Movie 2 Movie Review: It Suffers from A Convoluted Screenplay
- Amavas Movie Review: Never Judge A 'Bhoot' By Its 'Kabr'
- Australia School Bars Girl for Nose Piercing, Twitter Asks Sushma Swaraj to End 'Hindu Discrimination'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results