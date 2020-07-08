Kerala Gold Smuggling: Vijayan Writes to PM, Calls for Effective Probe by Central Agencies

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting "an effective and coordinated investigation" by all central agencies in the gold smuggling case that has set off a political battle in the state.

Adding that this investigation is "the the need of the hour", Vijayan said the scope of the probe should cover all aspects, from the source to the end utilisation. "Every link of this crime should be unravelled so that such incidents do not recur," he wrote. "The case has serious implications as it undermines the economy."

The opposition has been up in arms against the government over the recent seizure of over 30 kg of gold from the International Airport which was attempted to be smuggled into the state through diplomatic baggage.

Vijayan's letter comes a day after Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala also wrote to Modi seeking a CBI probe into the matter, saying the seized gold worth "Rs 30 crore illegally brought to our country" from a consignment was addressed to the "UAE consulate".

Vijayan also assured Modi that the state government will provide all necessary assistance and support to the agencies involved in the investigation.

The state opposition has been demanding Vijayan's resignation over the issue.