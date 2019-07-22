Take the pledge to vote

Kerala Governor, Chief Minister Hail ISRO for Launch of Chandrayaan-2

Kerala Governor said, "I join the nation in congratulating the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organization for the successful launch of Chandrayan-2."

July 22, 2019
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday saluted ISRO and its scientists for the successful launch of the second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2.

In a message, the Governor said: "I join the nation in congratulating the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organization for the successful launch of Chandrayan-2 from Sriharikota.

Their dedicated efforts have elevated India's global position in Space Science".

The Chief Minister tweeted "This is the greatest technological achievements in Indian history".

CM Pinarayi Vijayan warmly congratulates ISRO on the success of #Chandrayaan2 mission, India's second lunar exploration mission.

This is one of the greatest technological achievements in Indian history", the chief minister said in the tweet.

India successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 onboard its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport at Sriharikota Monday to explore the unchartered south pole of the moon by landing a rover.

