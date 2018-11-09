Kerala HC Stays Order Disqualifying Muslim League MLA Shaji Over 'Communal Overtones' in Campaign

The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed its order disqualifying Indian Union Muslim League MLA KM Shaji on a plea that that he used religion to win the Assembly polls in 2016.The HC granted a two-week stay so that that Azhikode MLA could file an appeal.Earlier in the day, disqualifying KM Shaji, who had won the elections from Azhikode Assembly constituency in 2016, for six years, Justice PD Rajan directed the Kerala Assembly Speaker and the Election Commission to take appropriate action.The court gave the judgment on a plea filed by LDF candidate M V Nikesh Kumar, who contested the election against Shaji.IUML is a partner of the Congress-led opposition UDF in the state.In his petition, Nikesh Kumar alleged that Shaji secured a win by a margin of 2,287 votes using corrupt practices.He accused Shaji of having violated norms prescribed under various sections of the Representation of the People Act to win the elections.Nikesh had alleged that an appeal was made to voters by Shaji, who belongs to the Muslim community, his agents and other persons to vote for the UDF candidate on grounds of his religion.He had also charged that pamphlets were circulated in the constituency urging people not to vote for a candidate who is not a believer of the Islamic faith.IUML said it will take a decision on filing an appeal after getting the judgement copy.(With PTI inputs)