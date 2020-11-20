Kerala HC Upholds 'Two Leaves' Election Symbol for Jose Mani, Joseph to Appeal Against Verdict

Jose K Mani, son of late Kerala Congress-Mani founder K M Mani, got a huge boost with the Kerala High Court on Friday upholding the Election Commission's decision to allot the party's "two leaves" symbol to his faction, which has joined the ruling Left Democratic Front.

The High Court gave its orders after looking into the appeal filed by senior Kerala Congress-Mani legislator P J Joseph, whose faction continues to be in the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

In August, the EC, after going through the rival factions' claims, allotted the party symbol to Jose Mani, thus recognising it as the original Kerala Congress-Mani.

Reacting to the news, Joseph said they will definitely go in appeal against the verdict, while Jose Mani said truth will always triumph.

"A lie can hide the truth but it cannot change the truth, as one day, the truth will come out," said Jose Mani.

K M Mani, who represented Pala Assembly constituency in Kottayam district since 1967 till he passed away last year, was the last word in their party and Joseph was his second in command.

Serious difference of opinion surfaced between Jose and Joseph and at the end, the Jose faction quit the UDF and was admitted into the LDF.

With Jose and his faction getting back their traditional symbol, they can use it in the next month's crucial local body polls, where Jose has to prove that his party is a force in Kottayam district, as this could be the dress rehearsal for the Assembly elections due in May next year.