Kerala Local Body Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes for 21,893 Wards Today

The second phase of the election held on December 10 for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts recorded a voting per cent of 76.78 per cent. The first phase for the southernmost districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki on December 8 recorded a turnout of 73.12 per cent. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, senior CPI(M) leader and Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Congress leader and former minister Aryadan Mohammed, IUML state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal and P KKunhalikutty, MP, were among those who voted in the third phase. Vijayan later expressed confidence that the ruling Left Democratic Front would achieve an impressive victory in the crucial local body polls, considered a curtain raiser for the Assembly elections due next year.

Dec 16, 2020 07:24 (IST) 78.62% Overall Voter Turnout | The Kerala local body polls were conducted by the State Election Commission on Monday (December 14) in the four northernmost districts. The overall voter turnout in the state was recorded at 78.62 per cent. Dec 16, 2020 07:19 (IST) Voter Turnout in Districts for Kerala Local Body Polls | The voter turnout was 63.76 per cent in Malappuram, and 63.32 per cent in Kozhikode. In Kannur, it was 63.16 per cent in Kannur and 61.9 per cent in Kasaragod. The final polling figure will be available after 8 pm. If the present trend continues, the four districts are likely to record a turnout between 75 per cent and 80 per cent. In comparison, the first two phases of the elections recorded 72 per cent and 76 per cent turnout respectively. Dec 16, 2020 07:14 (IST) Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2020 Today | The Kerala State Election Commission will start counting of votes today at 8 am for 21,893 wards in 1,200 local bodies, which went to polls in three phases.

"The Left front is going to achieve an iconic victory in the polls. Those who have voted so far have given us great support," he told reporters in Kannur. The polls were held in the four districts to elect representatives in 6,867 wards in 354 local bodies, including two Corporations and 31 municipalities.



Meanwhile, a 16-year-old Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) activist from Panappuzha panchayat in Kannur district was detained for allegedly attempting to vote in place of his elder brother, who is abroad. Police at Nadapuram in Kozhikode district registered a case against 100 UDF workers for allegedly attacking them.



"When we asked the UDF workers gathered in front of the polling booth at Chiyyur school to disperse, they attacked us. Six policemen were injured. One of our vehicles was also damaged. However, the election was not disrupted," police told PTI.



Among the 10,842 polling stations, 1,105 were identified as sensitive and webcasting facility and special security arrangements were introduced there, State Election Commission (SEC) officials here said. Election has been postponed in two wards- Thillankery ward in Kannur district panchayat and Thathoor division in Mavoor Panchayat of Kozhikode-due to the death of candidates.



Voters who tested positive for COVID-19 or those placed under quarantine after 3 PM on Sunday were allowed to cast votes in the evening after all others had exercised their franchise.