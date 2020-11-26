Kerala Local Body Elections: Will The 'Rose' Nip The Chances of The 'Lotus' in The Bud?

There is an adage in Malayalam, "pushpam poley" (akin to a flower) on tackling things easily or lightly. However, the state BJP is in no mood to take the 'flower issue' lightly. It has registered a complaint with the state election commission on allotting the 'rose' symbol in the local body elections to be held in the second week of December. The party sees red in the symbol allotted to many candidates across Kerala, especially in those wards where BJP has a chance of winning, terming it a planned move by the ruling CPI(M).

"It is a deliberate step by the state election commission. Nowhere else the election commission will give space to a namesake candidate close to the candidate of a national party. Here they have given a symbol similar to the lotus too. In Thiruvananthapuram corporation alone this is happening in 19 wards. We have noticed this phenomenon in many places elsewhere too. We have addressed this with the election commission already. Then we will go to the people with a campaign with a thrust on this," BJP state president K Surendran told News18.com.

According to him, the BJP will come to power in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, which is currently under CPI(M), and the "symbol strategy" is a ploy to weaken its chances. In the 100 ward corporations in the state capital, the BJP is the main opposition with 35 wards against the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF holding 43 wards.

“The BJP will rule Thiruvananthapuram corporation this time. There will be a big change this time. We will be in power in many local bodies. This will include corporations, municipalities, and gram panchayats. There are chances of getting district panchayats too," he said.

“We have issued an alert on the ground. We could foresee all such movements and guard against it in advance due to these preparations. So we can survive these tricks. However, these kinds of tactics dampen the spirit of democracy. We are waiting for a reply from the state election commission," says Surendran, who was a victim of a namesake candidate.

In the 2016 assembly elections, he lost to PB Abdul Razak of the Muslim League by just 89 votes while his namesake K Sundara bagged 467 votes. Another example of this type of upset is the last election of former KPCC president VM Sudheeran in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls. The veteran lost to newcomer Dr KS Manoj of CPI(M) by 1,009 votes in the Alappuzha seat while his namesake VS Sudheeran got 8,282 votes without even a campaign. Curiously, the symbol of VS Sudheeran was a ‘shuttlecock’, which many voters confused with the ‘hand’ symbol of VM Sudheeran.

The elections to 1,199 local bodies in the state in three phases, from December 8 to 14, will be fought mainly between three fronts: the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).