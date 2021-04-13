Kerala Minister KT Jaleel Submits Resignation Over Lokayukta Report Of Nepotism

Dr K T Jaleel, the Minister of Higher Education and Minority Welfare, has submitted his resignation to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. He has submitted the resignation after Kerala Lokayukta found that the allegations of abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism and violation of oath of office are substantiated against the minister.

The Lokayukta report was in connection with the appointment of the minister’s second cousin in the Kerala State Minority Development Finance Corporation.

The Lokayukta submitted a report to the Kerala CM for appropriate action. The Lokayukta also declared that since such allegations have been substantiated against K T Jaleel, he should not continue to hold the post held by him as a Member of the Council of Ministers.

The Opposition was demanding Jaleel’s resignation following the Lokayukta report.

K T Jaleel in his Facebook post said, “Even as the Lokayukta’s order is before the consideration of Kerala High Court, upholding political integrity, without waiting for the order of the HC, I have submitted my resignation to the Chief Minister.”

He added that he was subjected to an unjustifiable witch hunt by the media for over the last two years.

Jaleel in his Facebook post said, “Even after thorough investigation by 3 central agencies they could not find anything against me, I see this as a huge achievement in my public life. I hope with this there would at least be a temporary relief from Jaleel hunt.”

He added that the anti-left Mahagadbandhan which includes the media and right-wing may be able to kill him, but never defeat him.

Jaleel was also earlier questioned by the central agencies in connection with the gold smuggling case and import of dates and Quran.

