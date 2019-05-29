English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Opposition UDF Stages Walkout from Assembly Over 'Half-baked' Khader Commission Report
The Khader Commission report recommends upgrading the professional qualification of teachers and bringing the school education sector under a single directorate in an effort to revamp it.
Ramesh Chennithala , Congress Leader of the Opposition in Kerala
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led Opposition UDF on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Kerala assembly over the state government's decision to implement Khader Commission report, which proposes single directorate for education sector in the state.
Khader Commission report recommends upgrading the professional qualification of teachers and bringing the school education sector under a single directorate, in an effort to revamp it.
The Opposition has been demanding to put on hold the 'half-baked' report. However, Education Minister C Ravindranath had yesterday said that the cabinet has already accepted the report.
Claiming that only half of the report has been prepared and published, Leader of the Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala sought to know how the government could approve it. "It's a half-baked report. Only half of the report has been published. How can the cabinet approve it without the rest of it?," he said. The report is based on the suggestions given by the Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA).
This is a politically motivated report," Chennithala alleged. Meanwhile, Ravindranath told the Assembly that the move is to improve the academic standards and pointed out that the concerns of the Opposition would be addressed and the government was ready for more discussions.
Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission for the adjournment motion moved by IUML leader and MLA K N A Khader over the matter, following which the Opposition staged a walkout.
Earlier, the government had called a meeting with teaching and non-teaching staff associations to discuss the implementation of the report but majority of the representatives refused to support it.
Education Minister had earlier announced that the merger would take place this year itself. "There would be one exam commissioner for the SSLC, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations," Minister had said.
Khader Commission report recommends upgrading the professional qualification of teachers and bringing the school education sector under a single directorate, in an effort to revamp it.
The Opposition has been demanding to put on hold the 'half-baked' report. However, Education Minister C Ravindranath had yesterday said that the cabinet has already accepted the report.
Claiming that only half of the report has been prepared and published, Leader of the Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala sought to know how the government could approve it. "It's a half-baked report. Only half of the report has been published. How can the cabinet approve it without the rest of it?," he said. The report is based on the suggestions given by the Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA).
This is a politically motivated report," Chennithala alleged. Meanwhile, Ravindranath told the Assembly that the move is to improve the academic standards and pointed out that the concerns of the Opposition would be addressed and the government was ready for more discussions.
Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission for the adjournment motion moved by IUML leader and MLA K N A Khader over the matter, following which the Opposition staged a walkout.
Earlier, the government had called a meeting with teaching and non-teaching staff associations to discuss the implementation of the report but majority of the representatives refused to support it.
Education Minister had earlier announced that the merger would take place this year itself. "There would be one exam commissioner for the SSLC, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations," Minister had said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan Awarded 2020 Asia Cup; Might be Held at Neutral Venue
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Would've Been Happy if I Had Only Played Pakistan Series: Archer
- Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results