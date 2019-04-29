Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kerala Poll Body Confirms CPI(M) Panchayat Member, Polling Agent Cast Bogus Votes in Kasaragod

A lapse on the part of polling officers had also been observed, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said, adding the Kasaragod collector was asked to submit a report.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala Poll Body Confirms CPI(M) Panchayat Member, Polling Agent Cast Bogus Votes in Kasaragod
Representative image.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: The Election Commission in Kerala on Monday confirmed the case of bogus votes being cast in the state’s Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency .

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena, after receiving a report from Kannur district collector Mir Mohammed Ali, said a case will be filed under sections 171 C, D and F of the Indian Penal Code against three persons, identified as Padmini, Saleena NP and Sumayya KP. The IPC sections refer to undue interference and impersonation at an election.

While Padmini, a resident of Kannur, was found casting her vote twice at Pilathara booth at 5.20pm and then at 5.47pm, Saleena, a panchayat member of the CPI(M) was caught in CCTV visuals exercising her franchise at a booth where she wasn’t a registered voter.

Sumayya, a CPM polling agent, has also been found guilty of the same offence. Saleena is likely to disqualified from the rural body.

The chief electoral officer rubbished the CPI(M)’s claim that they were ‘open votes’ or ‘companion votes’, marked to support electors having vision impairment or other disabilities that hampered them from exercising their franchise on EVMs.

A lapse on the part of polling officers had also been observed, Meena said. The Kasargod district collector would submit a report in this regard which would be sent to the Centre.

A CCTV footage of people casting votes multiple times in the Pilathara booth of Payyannur was aired by television channels recently.

A woman was seen wiping the indelible ink on her index finger immediately after it was put. Later, she was seen casting her vote for the second time.

The video was released by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of resorting to bogus voting fearing defeat.

The UDF has also sought re-polling in 110 booths which witnessed over 90% turnout in the third phase of general election in Kerala.

Following allegations, the Meena had sought a report from the district collectors of Kannur and Kasargod.

“From video evidence, it could be seen that the Left has cast about 5,000 bogus votes in Kasargod constituency,” Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala was quoted as saying by PTI.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram